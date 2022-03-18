What time is the Champions League draw and when are the quarter-finals?

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Uefa Champions League is down to the final eight stage and three Premier League clubs remain in the hunt for the continent’s most prestigious trophy.

Reigning holders Chelsea, last year’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool are all still involved - and any of them could face each other now as it’s a totally open draw, no seeds or country protection.

Uefa will be drawing the full path to the final now, with clubs set to learn both their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents, as well as who will be the ‘home’ team for the final itself.

That final will now take place in Paris after St. Petersburg were stripped of hosting the match - but before teams can dream about glory in France, there are two more rounds to navigate.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When and where is the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The draw for the rest of the 2021/22 Champions League will be held on Friday 18 March at Uefa headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland, beginning at 11am GMT.

How can I watch the draw?

Uefa.com will provide a live stream of the proceedings in Switzerland.

Which clubs are in the draw?

The eight winners of the Champions League round-of-16 ties have progressed to the quarter-finals:

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

What are each teams’ odds to win the Champions League?

Man City 11/5

Liverpool 3/1

Bayern 7/2

Chelsea 15/2

Real Madrid 8/1

Atletico Madrid 16/1

Villarreal 40/1

Benfica 66/1

When will the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals be held?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.