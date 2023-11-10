Time’s up for ‘Carolina squat’ trucks. What a new SC law will change, and when it starts

The “Carolina squat” is out.

Starting next week, a new South Carolina law outlawing vehicles that have a significantly raised or lowered front fender will become effective, starting a gradual process of punishing owners of these vehicles in the Palmetto State.

Squat vehicles will be illegal to operate on South Carolina roads when the new law takes effect on Nov. 12. However, law enforcement will only issue warning citations for the first 180 days. After the 180-day warning period, drivers will begin to receive tickets. This means that the warning period will be over on May 10, 2024, a spokesperson for South Carolina Department of Public Safety wrote in an email.

A “squat” vehicle is now defined by law as one having its front fender set at least 4 inches higher or lower than the rear fender.

Violators who are ticketed face penalties of $100 to $300, in addition to the possibility of their driver’s licenses being suspended for chronic offenses.

In 2021, a pedestrian was killed in Myrtle Beach after being struck by a squat truck. This sparked debate and reignited previous concerns by police, community members and lawmakers about the lack of visibility a driver has behind the wheel of a squatted vehicle. The vehicle’s front end is angled toward the sky, impairing the driver’s view of pedestrians, especially children, opponents have argued.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported in 2022 that the Myrtle Beach Police Department tested out the visibility of the trucks with one of its own officers and his 6-year-old son. When the car was lifted 5 inches, the child’s hair was the only part that was visible from the driver’s view.

The report went on the explain that many Carolina squat trucks have a height differential of 10, 12 or even 20 inches, which completely impairs the view for pedestrians, the police department argued.

Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, the primary sponsor of the bill, said without a doubt there have been injury and loss of life because of the impaired vision.

“I look forward to South Carolinians, whether it be pedestrians, bicyclists or those driving on our roads being seen more readily by those who used to drive squat trucks,” Rankin said.

Rankin said he was glad the bill passed, because it has a two-year history and did not pass the first time due to an addition that was unrelated and opposed by the Senate.

“This go around, it was a clean bill without add-ons of unrelated amendments. We passed it very quickly this time,” Rankin said.

Law enforcement, bicyclists groups, pedestrian safety advocates and more were supportive of the bill, he added.

Rankin added that it wasn’t just a Myrtle Beach issue, while very prominent there, but a statewide one as well.

“It’s just common sense, and that’s why a year later it was passed overwhelmingly,” the senator said.

North Carolina and Virginia are the only other states to prohibit squat trucks.