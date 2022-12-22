What time is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw tonight?

The Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this week as domestic football returns following the World Cup, with a host of top clubs in action.

The standout tie is Manchester City - who beat Chelsea in the third round - hosting Liverpool as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp meet in the League Cup for the very first time.

Despite the lack of game time in recent weeks, it was the Premier League sides who all advanced to the quarter-finals on Tuesday night. Wolves defeated Gillingham, Southampton came from behind to beat Lincoln, and Leicester cruised to victory at MK Dons. In the all-Premier League clash, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth to book their place in the next round.

Manchester United returned to action on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Championship leaders Burnley, Nottingham Forest thrashed Blackburn, and Charlton caused a huge upset as they knocked out Brighton on penalties.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will take place after the Manchester City vs Liverpool fourth round tie tonight, Thursday 22 December, at around 10pm (GMT).

How to watch it?

The draw will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football as part of the broadcaster’s coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool. Clips will also appear on the Carabao Cup’s social media channels.

Who will be in the draw?

Wolves

Newcastle

Southampton

Leicester City

Charlton

Nottingham Forest

Manchester United

Manchester City/Liverpool

What is the format of the quarter-finals?

Single leg ties with the game going to a penalty shoot-out if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

When will the quarter-final matches be played?

The four quarter-final ties will be played on the week commencing Monday 9 January.

What are the other Carabao Cup key dates?

Quarter-finals: Week commencing 9 January 2023.

Semi-finals: First-leg - week commencing 23 January; second-leg - week commencing 30 January.

Final: Sunday February 26, 2023.