‘Time capsule’ home up for sale in Missouri. See why it transports you back decades

A house that could render even the idea of a time machine moot has landed on the Lee’s Summit, Missouri, real estate market for a crisp $375,000.

Interior

And why? Because of its amazing throwback to the 1970s, the photos show.

“Rare opportunity! Immaculate and incredibly spacious, custom, one owner, all brick, 1.5 story reverse ranch home in a quiet Lee’s Summit neighborhood,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home looks as if it has stepped of the set of a period piece television show with its shag carpet, wood-paneled walls, funky wallpaper, grandma’s dining room set, and china cabinets.

Other features of the 3,527-square-foot residence include:

High ceilings

Eat-in kitchen

Mud room

Huge primary suite

Patio room

Oversized garage

Storage

The residence was featured on Zillow Gone Wild and people went gaga over it.

“I love it!!” one person said on Facebook.

“Oh my gosh, what a time capsule!” another said.

“I love its bones. But it’s a good thing it’s not in my budget cuz I’d touch a whole lotta things in that there house,” someone noted.

“It’s like somebody put my childhood in a time capsule!” one person commented.

“I wouldn’t change a thing!” another said.

The house is listed as “pending.”

Lee’s Summit is about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

