What time is Canelo vs. Kovalev? Live stream, price, odds, undercard for Canelo Alvarez's fight

Canelo Alvarez keeps trying to outdo himself by setting the boxing bar higher and higher.

His latest example of daring to be great comes Saturday night, when he moves up two weight classes to challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and live on DAZN.

“The second phase of my career is continuing just as we had planned, and that’s why we are continuing to make great fights to enter into the history books of boxing,” the 29-year-old Alvarez said in a statement announcing the fight. “That’s also why I’ve decided to jump two weight classes against one of the most feared champions of recent years. Kovalev is a dangerous puncher, and he’s naturally the bigger man, but that’s the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face.”

Canelo is coming off a unanimous decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May.

Kovalev reclaimed the WBO light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision in his February rematch with Eleider Alvarez, before scoring an 11th-round TKO of Anthony Yarde in August.

Will Canelo be successful in his continued pursuit of boxing greatness or will Kovalev show the Mexican superstar why he has reigned dominantly at 175 pounds for so long? Here's everything you need to know about Canelo vs. Kovalev, including the start time, price and updated betting odds.

What time is Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Undercard: 6:30 p.m. ET

Main card: 9 p.m. ET

Canelo's ring walk: 11:45 p.m. ET (the earliest)

Canelo and Kovalev are expected to make their ring walks around 11:45 p.m. ET. The entertaining road to the main event includes Seniesa Estrada facing Marlen Esparza with the women's flyweight WBA interim title on the line, and rising boxing star Ryan Garcia taking on Romero Duno in the co-main event.

Canelo vs. Kovalev is one of the major DAZN fights of the fall season, which includes Logan Paul vs. KSI on Nov. 9 and the unified heavyweight title rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua on Dec. 7.

Canelo vs. Kovalev live stream: How to watch the fight

The Canelo vs. Kovalev fight will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in North America instead of on a traditional pay-per-view.

Those interested in watching the fight can find DAZN on a number of different systems, including, but not limited to, Amazon Fire TV/stick, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Roku and Xbox One. Viewers can also find it on DAZN.com using browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.

New for this fight season, Comcast customers can sign up for DAZN on Xfinity Flex.

How much does the Canelo vs. Kovalev fight cost?

1 month subscription: $19.99

1 year subscription: $99.99

Boxing fans interested in watching the fight on DAZN can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. The annual pass costs $99.99 while the monthly subscription costs $19.99. (In Canada, a subscription is $20 CAD per month or $150 CAD per year.)

Along with DAZN live events, subscribers to the annual pass are given access to highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports. The subscription also includes access to archived Alvarez fights, including both bouts against GGG.

Canelo Alvarez career record and bio

Name: Saul "Canelo" Alvarez

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-9

Reach: 70 1/2 inches

Total fights: 55

Record: 52-1-2 with 35 knockouts

Sergey Kovalev record and bio