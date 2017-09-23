Time for Broncos to show what they've got in a road show

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, left, greets Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph after an NFL football game in Denver. In what could be a bounce-back season, Denver swept its first two home games, including a romp past Dallas. They head to Buffalo on Sunday, not the toughest place to play, especially in September, but an away game nonetheless. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)

It's time for the Broncos to leave the Mile High City and show what they've got in a road show.

In what could be a bounce-back season, Denver swept its first two home games, including a romp past Dallas that, at times, made the Cowboys look disinterested. On to Buffalo, not the toughest place to play, especially in September, but an away game nonetheless.

The challenge for the Broncos is to keep things going; their division is the best in the NFL, with Kansas City and Oakland also 2-0.

''We're not letting up anything,'' defensive end Adam Gotsis says. ''We're not going to let up depending on who we play or depending on the schedule we have.

''Whether it's a three-day turnaround, four-day turnaround or whatever, at work, our effort doesn't drop. That's something coach (Vance Joseph) preaches: effort, effort, effort every day - championship habits. If you let that skip for a day or two, that's a day or two you never get back.''

The Bills (1-1) have not been back to the playoffs this century, the longest such drought in the NFL. After beating up on the Jets, they played staunch defense but forgot to bring their offense to Carolina.

On Sunday, Buffalo faces an even tougher D.

''They do a good job of swarming to the football and they're stout up front, obviously, with (Von Miller) and what he does and what he brings to the table,'' Bills coach Sean McDermott says. ''He can wreck a game plan. We've got to be aware of where he is and make sure we control the line of scrimmage.

''They're very good; it's a 2-0 team coming in here. First place in their division and ... we're going to have our hands full. It's a big challenge.''

Week 3 began with the Los Angeles Rams putting up another big offensive performance as Jared Goff threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns and Todd Gurley ran for two TDs and caught another in a 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh (2-0) at Chicago (0-2)

That dynamite offense has yet to get going for the Steelers, and this could be the week. Running back Le'Veon Bell soon should recapture the burst and elusiveness that have been tempered by his preseason holdout. Ben Roethlisberger's passing touch hasn't been precise. All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown hasn't gotten to break out all those new celebratory dances the league is allowing after scores.

''We will still be a team in development like all teams are and we just simply acknowledge it,'' coach Mike Tomlin says. ''We better find ways to win along the way.''

The Bears had better find some ways to win or coach John Fox and GM Ryan Pace could be looking for work come the cold days.

Seattle (1-1) at Tennessee (1-1)

A high-interest matchup for September.

The Titans are considered a rising team, yet they flopped at home against the Raiders before manhandling the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Tennessee probably could win the AFC South without beating any good teams, but that's not really progress, so a victory in this one might be telling.

Then again, are the Seahawks a good team right now? Certainly not on offense, particularly up front.

Kansas City (2-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)

With the Chargers' rookie kicker, Younghoe Koo , missing two late field goals, they have yet to win while representing their new home. And they couldn't sell out the StubHub Center, which seats under 30,000, for the loss to Miami.

In come the Chiefs, who merely have been the NFL's most impressive team so far. They can run, they can pass, they can kick, and they can play fierce defense.

Coach Andy Reid doesn't want to hear about how good his team has been.

''So the ebb and flow of the season, that's how this thing works; you've got to have earmuffs on as you go,'' Reid says. ''People tell you how good you are, you have to counter that with the reality of it and that's playing the game.''

Baltimore (2-0) vs. Jacksonville (1-1) at London

The NFL still gets excited about its London matches, and this one at Wembley is the first trip across the pond for the Ravens. That makes 26 of the 32 franchises to have played regular-season contests in England.

Baltimore brings a defense Chelsea or Tottenham would be proud of, having allowed all of 10 points. Jacksonville brings a schizophrenic bunch that was dominant in its opener at Houston, then submissive vs. the Titans last week.

