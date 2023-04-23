Time Britain returned to its traditional roots

The Houses of Parliament

Next month the first National Conservatism Conference in the UK will take place in London. We will both be speaking, alongside a wide range of conservative scholars, commentators and other politicians, including two current Cabinet ministers. We are doing so because we are excited to contribute to the development of a movement that can bring new life to our conservative traditions in Britain and new energy for the challenges ahead.

What is the NatCon movement? At its heart, it is a belief in the nation state and the principle of national independence. It may have begun in the US, but those convictions have long been the organising principle of British conservatism too: confidence that the self-governing, democratic nation is the best way that peoples have found to manage their affairs, preserve their traditions and culture, settle their differences, trade and prosper. That belief in the self-governing nation state was the driving force behind the Brexit vote: as polling shows, the main motivation for many Leave voters was for decisions about Britain to be taken in Britain.

But there is more. There is a conviction that the West is not doomed to decline, but instead can grow and prosper again in the right conditions: a restoration of economic freedom, freedom of speech and anti-woke policies rooted in common sense and in the historic public culture of this country. Underlying this is a belief that the state cannot do everything, but must do properly what it does do: end mass migration so that all may integrate into our nation; maintain law, order and justice; support those who need help, not those who don’t; protect our institutions; and build effective armed forces in a dangerous world.

Some see these ideas as implying statism, industrial policy and protectionism. That is not how we see it. A central principle of conservatism is to respect national traditions, and the British conservative tradition is characterised by love of freedom: of free markets, free trade and free individuals and families, with the inherent rights and sanctity of the human person enshrined by our common law and constitutional tradition. These principles have made Britain what it is – a country that defends human freedom, honour and dignity, at home and around the world. Globalists and socialists put little weight on these traditions because they think the same ideas and rules can work in every country. But it is by getting back to principles that have been shown to work in practice, not by repudiating them, that we will deliver on the opportunities of Brexit.

It is certainly true that there is a risk of centralised economic planning and know-it-all regulation getting established in Britain. But it does not come from the ideas behind the NatCon conference. It comes instead from the widespread belief across much of our political spectrum that government knows best. Too many people think they know which industries will be successful in 20 years’ time and exactly how to subsidise and protect them. They want to direct their favourite projects, distributing largesse, redistributing income and generally taking the risk and reward out of life. This is the view that has produced flat or negative income growth, declining social cohesion and the highest levels of tax and spend since the war. We’ve seen this story before and it never ends well.

We gravely fear this social and economic vision is becoming deeply embedded in British political culture. We believe that the NatCon conference and British conservatism more broadly will help us turn the tide. We see no contradiction between a policy of free markets and free trade, which is the best way to generate growth, and one of rebuilding Britain as an independent nation proud of its historic and cultural inheritance, promoting freedom and resisting authoritarianism. Human history has known few more successful defenders of free speech, free thought and free institutions than the sovereign government of Britain.

Rebuilding Britain in the interest of everyone who lives here must now be our great project after leaving the European Union. Our conservative tradition offers a sure guide that honours Britain’s history, seizes the opportunities we now have as we chart our course and makes us fit for the future. It will take time, but the work will be a marvel when it is done.

Lord Frost is former chief negotiator for exiting the European Union. Jacob Rees-Mogg is Conservative MP for North East Somerset