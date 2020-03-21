What time is Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference today? Daily updates on the PM's speeches

Getty Images

Boris Johnson is set to give a coronavirus update later today, in which he is anticipated to address the issue of panic buying and stockpiling across the country.

Today also marks the first day that bars, pubs, restaurants and other public spaces have been shut down, so it is likely the Prime Minister will also comment on the affect of such closures.

Currently, there are over 4,000 confirmed cases in the UK, and more than 170 patients have died.

Here, we take a look at what time Mr Johnson is due to speak today, and provide daily updates on his press conferences.

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

The Prime Minister will be back in front of the nation today to continue the daily press briefings which have been arranged amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The time of the daily televised press conference is usually between 4 or 6pm, according to Number 10, but it varies from day-to-day.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson welcomed the media into Friday's conference at around 5pm.

What Mr Johnson, his ministers and advisors have to say will be reported on our live blog, here.

March 20 updates

Here is a break down of what was covered at the press conference on Friday, March 20:

Boris Johnson ordered the closure of pubs, bars, restaurants and theatres in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus

The Prime Minister addressed questions about Mother's Day, which falls on March 22, saying "people should really think very carefully" about visiting any elderly person at this time, who may be in a vulnerable position

He also referred to his own mother, 77-year-old Charlotte Johnson, saying he'd "certainly be sending her my very best wishes and hope to get to see her"​

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also joined the Prime Minister, outlining the latest financial measures the Government will be taking to help businesses and employees struggling at this time

Mr Sunak stated that the Government would be contributing 80 per cent of wages for employees not working because of coronavirus

March 19 updates

Here is a break down of what was covered at the press conference on Thursday, March 19:

Mr Johnson said the UK can "turn the tide" in the fight against coronavirus within the next 12 weeks

The Prime Minister said the first British patient had been put in a randomised trial for a treatment for coronavirus

Mr Johnson added that he expected the government would be able to do mass testing to see if people had contracted Covid-19 relatively soon

The Prime Minister ruled out stopping the Tube service in London, saying there was "no prospect" of him doing so

Mr Johnson did, however, warn that compliance with social distancing rules in some parts of London was "very patchy" and refused to rule out bringing in tougher restriction measures for the capital

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said it would be at least a fortnight before the social distancing measures currently in place might lead to the infection rate slowing

The Prime Minister said he was considering ending the holding of press conferences in a room with journalists because that implied they were not taking social distancing advice seriously.

Mr Johnson added that he did want to continue speaking to the media daily, and suggested the conferences might take place remotely in the future instead

March 18 updates

Here is a break down of what was covered at the press conference on Wednesday, March 18:

Schools in England will close from Friday for the majority of pupils

Children who are classed as vulnerable or whose parents are key workers will not be affected

May's exams - SATs, GCSEs, AS and A Levels - would not be held

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said it was no longer in best interest to keep schools open

Mr Johnson said the measures are to slow down the spread of the disease

Emergency measures for tenants were announced so they can't be evicted if struggling during the outbreak

March 17 updates

Here is a break down of what was covered at the press conference on Tuesday, March 17:

Loans worth £330 billion were backed by the government to help businesses

Another £20bn in grants was said to be made available as cash grants of £25-30,000 for small businesses

Rishi Sunak vowed to do "whatever it takes" to help the economy

Business rates holiday for small businesses

The new business interruption loan scheme announced at the Budget is being extended to small and medium-sized businesses, providing loans of up to £5 million with no interest due for the first six months, up from £1.2 million

Mr Sunak said the impact on the economy would be “temporary” and that the country “will get through it together”.

Boris Johnson warned that Covid-19 is so “dangerous” that without drastic action it will “overwhelm the NHS”, as he said that more “extreme measures” may be needed to protect lives in future

March 16 updates

Here is a break down of what was covered at the press conference on Monday, March 16:

The Prime Minister urged people to avoid pub, clubs and other social venues and those most vulnerable take that advice particularly seriously

Boris Johnson said "drastic action" is needed

Social distancing measures officially introduced with Mr Johnson saying: "Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel."

Anyone living in a household with somebody who has either a persistent cough or temperature must now also isolate themselves for 14 days

London was said to be only a few weeks behind Italy in terms of the extend of the virus spread

Over 70s were told to avoid all social contact for at least 12 weeks

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said the advice was particularly important for people above 70 and those with serious or pre-existing health conditions

