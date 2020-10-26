There was time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder: Smriti Irani's veiled attack on Lalu Yadav

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 26 (ANI): In a veiled attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that there was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and the poor slept on an empty stomach.

Addressing a public rally in Bodhgaya on Monday, Smriti Irani without taking any names said, "There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty stomach."

"Now, the Prime Minister is providing free ration to 9 crores people of Bihar and 80 crore people countrywide till Chhath Puja during COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

She added, "The BJP workers have distributed food to poor during the pandemic."

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu served as the State's Chief Minister.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

While the BJP is fighting the elections alongside Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) and two other parties, LJP this time parted ways from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the state level opting to field candidates on over 100 seats in the state. (ANI)