'Time for bigger things': Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan says he'll quit anchoring after 2022

After compering for various reality shows, Aditya Narayan, who is currently a part of the 12th edition of Sony TV's Indian Idol, now wants to stop hosting on television. He wishes to move on to "bigger things" after wrapping up his earlier commitments.

He has also announced that 2022 will be the final year for him as a host on Indian television.

"2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won't host after that. It's time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out," the singer-actor said in a recent interview

Further sharing his plans for the coming year, Narayan stated that he will take a break from TV and move on to other things in life like participating in a game show or judge one. He also called Indian Television his 'cocoon' for the last 15 years, giving him fame and success throughout his journey.

Thanking the industry for all that he has achieved till now, Narayan added that the journey as a host has enabled him to build a house in Mumbai, own a car, and have a great life. He also stressed that his time as a host is coming to an end as he now plans to rather sit and enjoy his work.

Narayan asserted that he will declare his decision on Indian Idol 12 soon. He also hopes that hereafter people will stop approaching him to host shows because every time he decides to not host anymore, a production house somehow convinces him to change his mind and take up the show.

Finally, Narayan revealed that he has four reality shows lined up. Before he gets more offers for TV shows, he needs to announce his decision and upcoming projects soon.

