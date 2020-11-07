What time is Biden’s victory speech? President-elect to address home state of Delaware

Following days of vote counting in a race that was at times too tight to call, Joe Biden has emerged victorious in the 2020 US election, alongside running made Kamala Harris.

Both Biden and Harris are expected to speak tonight in Wilmington, Delaware, where the pair also delivered a speech on Friday after it became clear that Biden had a clear lead on his rival Donald Trump. They are expected to speak at 8pm EST.

Sources suggest Harris will – unusually – speak ahead of the president-elect. Her election as the first Black and South Asian woman to the office of VP makes the moment an historic one, likely to have spurred the decision for her to lead the address.

According to White House correspondent Geoff Bennett, for NBC News, there are already crowds gathering to see the pair speak this evening, although no timings have yet been announced.

“Biden supporters are starting to gather outside his election night HQ in Wilmington. Biden and Harris are expected to speak this evening, with fireworks to follow,” he wrote on Twitter.

