The All-Time Best Paint Colors, According to Real Simple Home Designers

If you've ever spent hours meticulously painting a room only to take a step back and wish you'd gone with a different hue, then you already know how difficult choosing the perfect paint color can be. To help take some of the guesswork out of the process, we asked the interior designers behind the 2020 Real Simple Home for their go-to hues. These are the fail-proof paint colors they've used in project after project—and have even incorporated into their own homes. From neutral to vibrant, here are eight designer-approved paint colors.

Shop the paint: In the living room of the Real Simple Home (pictured above), designer Max Humphrey painted the top portion of the wall in Drizzle by Behr.

Classic by Clare

"While I love color in all spaces I design, sometimes a great neutral provides the perfect backdrop to injecting the rest of the space with full-on color," says designer Joy Cho of Oh Joy! "I am obsessed with Classic by Clare (it’s a very pale grey that reads white but has a lovely warmth to it)."

Make Waves by Clare

"I love this paint color. It's calming, nature inspired, and the perfect addition to turn a space into a zen sanctuary," says Dayna Isom Johnson, the trend expert at Etsy and the designer behind the library and meditation room at the RS Home.

Hamilton Blue by Benjamin Moore

"Benjamin Moore's Hamilton Blue is a favorite medium-deep blue paint color," says designer Max Humphrey, who designed the open living room/dining room in the Real Simple Home. "I’ve used it for kitchen cabinets and wainscot in a shiny finish, as well as flat wall paint in family rooms—it’s super versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on what neutrals it’s paired with."

