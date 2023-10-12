It is time for the BBC to call Hamas what it is: a terrorist organisation

An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militant

How do we describe people who, armed to the teeth, infiltrate peaceful gatherings and commit wanton slaughter of men, women and children? What term should we apply to the massacre of innocents, to brutality designed to spread fear?

Most people would have little difficulty calling this terrorism and yet the BBC refuses to do so. The Hamas gunmen who committed these atrocities are described as militants, or activists or insurgents. The Corporation has fielded its most esteemed foreign correspondent John Simpson to defend this policy. The BBC had to report with “due impartiality” and could not be seen to take sides, he said.

The Corporation says that it is adhering to its guidelines on how to describe such factions, but Hamas is actually a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK, a fascistic, misogynistic and racist group of the sort that the BBC is normally happy to denounce as terrorists.

Why not in this case? Jewish organisations detect the stench of double standards here. Moreover, what the BBC, the national broadcaster, does and says gives cover to organisations who seek the destruction of Israel and Jewish people.

While the BBC talks about “even-handedness”, the police have appeared unwilling to intervene when confronted with anti-Semitic hatred on the streets. Self-righteous liberals, usually so strident in support of groups like Black Lives Matter, have stayed silent. Footballers happy to “take the knee” against racism have been strangely reticent.

There should be no moral ambiguity here. It is time for the BBC and others to call Hamas what it is: a terrorist organisation.

