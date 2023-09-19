It’s time for a ban on NHS strikes

Striking NHS workers from Royal London and St Thomas' Hospitals

Why is the Government so determined to evade and equivocate when it comes to protecting public services from militant unions? For months during the rail strikes, the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill was left mouldering in the legislative process, before finally becoming law in July. It is galling to discover that it won’t actually stop consultants and junior doctors walking out on strike together this week. It will take voluntary agreements to ensure that hospitals will continue to function.

The best the Government can offer is a consultation on whether the rules on minimum service levels should be extended to time-critical hospital-based services as well as emergency services. But why not take a stronger line, as we already do in the case of police officers and Armed Forces personnel, and make it illegal for doctors and nurses to strike at all?

No, it wouldn’t be an infringement of their human rights. Does anyone any longer make that argument in relation to police officers, soldiers or sailors? Banning particular groups of workers from walkouts is simply a recognition that the act of withdrawing labour in critical public services without consequence is a misuse of power on the part of the unions involved. No one is forcing any worker to carry on in their jobs if they feel underpaid and undervalued (as unions are apt to claim of their members no matter how much they earning). Everyone has a right to withhold their labour. But trying to hold the country to ransom through punitive, organised strikes – and then expecting to carry on in your jobs as if nothing had happened – should no longer be viewed as acceptable.

The Conservatives are desperately looking for popular policies, which will distinguish them from Labour at the next election. Banning strikes in the NHS could be one. Shadow levelling up secretary Angela Rayner has already promised that Labour will repeal the Strikes Act in its first 100 days, so the battle lines have already been drawn: vote Labour if you want Britain kept in a 1970s time warp where the unions hold the ultimate power. The Conservatives should now respond by promising to end for good the menace of healthcare service strikes.

Yes, of course it will arouse howls of outrage on the Left. So, too, did Mrs Thatcher’s union legislation. Never in modern history has a UK government inspired such seething hatred among protesters, which even resurfaced at the time of her death. But look whose side the public were really on. For once, the term “silent majority” proved highly apt. Mrs Thatcher’s Conservatives won two thumping majorities after they began taming the militant unions, and Labour did not return to power until it accepted union reforms.

So let the unions protest all they like. The Conservatives will have nothing to fear from voters by packing their next manifesto with a pledge to outlaw strikes within the NHS and other critical public services. Deep down, most of us have had enough of union militancy, not least given that most of it nowadays seems to emanate from well-paid groups of workers such as doctors and rail staff. Government should listen to doctors, respond to reasonable demands for pay rises, but resist being held hostage at the point of a scalpel. Striking doctors can do every bit as much harm as striking police officers and soldiers – and that needs to be recognised in law.

