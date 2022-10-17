What time is Ballon d’Or 2022?

Jamie Braidwood
·3 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

The Ballon d’Or takes place tonight with Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas among the top contenders for the men’s and women’s awards.

Benzema had a stunning season for Real Madrid in which he scored 15 goals during the club’s Champions League campaign, which ended with a 1-0 win over Liverpool FC in the Paris final.

Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are also among the contenders, which for the first time will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year.

In the Ballon d’Or Feminin, Barcelona star Alexia Putellas remains favourite to retain her prize despite missing out of the Euro 2020 finals due to injury, but England’s Beth Mead and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr could also be contenders.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or 2022 ceremony will take place on Monday 17 October. It will begin at 7:30pm BST at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

How can I watch it?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel.

Who is nominated for the men’s award?

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

  • Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

  • João Cancelo (Manchester City)

  • Casemiro (Real Madrid)

  • Thibaut Courtois(Real Madrid)

  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

  • Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool)

  • Fabinho (Liverpool)

  • Phil Foden (Manchester City)

  • Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

  • Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

  • Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

  • Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

  • Rafael Leão (Milan)

  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

  • Riyad Mahrez(Manchester City)

  • Mike Maignan (Milan)

  • Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

  • Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Luka ModriÄ (Real Madrid)

  • Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

  • Darwin Núñez (Benfica)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United)

  • Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

  • Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

  • Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

  • Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

  • Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

  • Dušan VlahoviÄ (Fiorentina, Juventus)

Who are the favourites?

  • Karim Benzema - 1/20

  • Sadio Mane - 12/1

  • Mohamed Salah - 14/1

  • Kylian Mbappe - 20/1

  • Kevin de Bruyne - 25/1

  • Robert Lewandowski - 30/1

Who is nominated for the women’s award?

  • Selma Bacha (Lyon)

  • Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

  • Millie Bright (Chelsea)

  • Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

  • Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Christiane Endler(Lyon)

  • Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Catarina Macario(Lyon)

  • Beth Mead (Arsenal)

  • Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

  • Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride, San Diego Wave)

  • Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

  • Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

  • Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

  • Wendie Renard (Lyon)

  • Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

  • Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Who is nominated for the Kopa Trophy?

Ten players have been nominated for the best performing player under the age of 21:

  • Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg)

  • Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

  • Eduardo Camavinga (Rennais, Real Madrid)

  • Gavi (Barcelona)

  • Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

  • Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

  • Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP, Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

  • Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Who is nominated for the Yashin Trophy?

Ten players have been nominated for the prize of best goalkeeper:

  • Alisson (Liverpool)

  • Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

  • Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

  • Ederson (Manchester City)

  • Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

  • Mike Maignan (Milan)

  • Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

  • Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

  • Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid)

  • Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Latest Stories

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Three Tory MPs break ranks to call for PM to go

    Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis have all said that that the Tories cannot carry on with Liz Truss as leader.

  • Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mohamed Salah seals narrow win

    Liverpool got their season back on track with a narrow win over title contenders Manchester City

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield

    City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.

  • Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beats Barcelona

    MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clásico” on Sunday. After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn't try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league. It also handed Barcelona another painful blow four days after the Catalan club's hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but ended. Ancelotti had used midfielder Luka Modric in the “false nin

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "