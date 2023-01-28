What time is the Australian Open women’s final?

Elena Rybakina will face Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final (Getty Images)

Elena Rybakina faces Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final on Saturday, as the Wimbledon champion looks to add a second grand slam title in six months.

Rybakina defeated Victoria Azarenka in straight sets in the semi-finals, knocking out a third grand slam champion after victories over world No 1 Iga Swiatek and Jelana Ostapenko.

The 23-year-old Kazakh faces another big-hitting opponent in the shape of Belarusian Sabalenka, who progressed to her first grand slam final after defeating the unseeded Magda Linette.

Sabalenka had lost her previous three grand slam semi-finals but extended her run of consecutive victories to start the season to 10 wins while she is also yet to drop a set. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Australian Open women’s final.

When is the Australian Open final?

It will take place on Saturday 28 January and will start from 8:30am GMT.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

What are the odds?

Rybakina: 6/5

Sabalenka: 8/11

Prediction

In the clash of two big-hitting players, Sabalenka showed cleaner form and confidence from the baseline in the semi-finals. Rybakina has the edge in grand slam final experience and the huge weapon of her first will split the first two sets, but Sabalenka’s powerful game will be key in the decider.