What time is Australia vs England today?

Australia seek revenge over England after a 3-0 whitewash the last time Eddie Jones’ side were in Australia back in 2016.

There are three crunch Test matches Down Under with the Red Rose entering the series after three damaging defeats against Ireland, France and most recently against the Barbarians.

But despite England’s recent setback, Jones will hope to extend his eight-game win streak over the country of his birth.

This series will also serve as a marker for next year’s 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, something Jones is accutely aware of: “I think every international coach is under pressure,” Jones said. “I’m under pressure because we haven’t had results good enough, that’s obvious. Our expectations are high, the media’s expectations are high, everyone’s expectations high and that’s OK. Dave (Wallabies coach Dave Rennie) is under pressure, across the ditch they’re (Foster) under pressure . . . that’s part of the job that we like and enjoy and accept the responsibilities of that pressure.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the international in Perth:

When is Australia vs England?

The match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, on Saturday 2 July, kick-off is slated for 10:55am BST and 7:15pm local time.

Where can I watch it?

The match is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, coverage starts at 10:15am BST.

As well as showing England in Australia this summer, Sky Sports will have Ireland’s five-match tour of New Zealand, Wales’ three-Test tour of South Africa and Scotland’s three-Test tour of Argentina.

What is the team news?

Dave Rennie hands out debuts to lock Cadeyrn Neville and hooker David Porecki.

The tourists lose Charlie Ewels to a knee injury sustained in training on Wednesday, with Sam Jeffries stepping up as his replacement.

Billy Vunipola and Danny Care return to the starting lineup for England, Courtney Lawes retains the captaincy over Owen Farrell, while Tom Curry completes the back-row.

Leicester full-back Freddie Steward, Exeter wing Jack Nowell, and Bath's Joe Cokanasiga start in the backs, but Jonny May is out after testing positive for Covid after landing in Australia. Harlequins centre Joe Marchant starts alongside Farrell, while Marcus Smith is matched up alongside Care at half-back.

Ellis Genge, set for a move to Bristol, joins Jamie George and Will Stuart in the front row with Jones opting for Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill in the second row.

Teams

Australia team to face England: Banks; Kellaway, Ikitau, Kerevi, Koroibete; Cooper, White; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Swain, Neville, Leota, Hooper (capt), Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga’a, Sio, Slipper, Philip, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.

England team to face Australia: Steward; Nowell, Marchant, Farrell, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Van Poortlviet, Porter, Arundell.

Odds

Australia win - 8/11

Draw - 20/1

England win - 6/5

Handicap

Australia -2 - EVENS

Handicap tie -2 - 16/1

England +2 - EVENS

Prediction

The Wallabies could spring a surprise due to no matches this year or they may well be undercooked.

But judging Eddie Jones’ side based on the heavy loss to the Barbarians would be naive, it could easily serve to stimulate the group and spark a reaction. With England holding the edge over their rivals in recent times, we’ll lean to the Red Rose rallying Down Under to pull off the upset.

