TIME’S UP announces major reset, committed to full transparency

Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TIME’S UP today announced a major reset of the women’s rights organization. The decision follows the completion of an initial phase in a comprehensive management review by an independent consultant. According to its leaders, the structure, strategy, and staff of the group will be rebuilt from the ground up. Interim president and CEO, Monifa Bandele, will step down, while a small transition team and board will oversee the process.

“This is a needed reset, not a retreat.” said Board Chair Gabrielle Sulzberger. “TIME’S UP stands for accountability and systematic change in the workplace. It is incumbent on us to learn from these findings, and focus on building an organization that powerfully serves women of all kinds and ends the impunity of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace."

The reset plan was presented to staff this afternoon. Current programmatic operations will end January 1, 2022. Staff departing will receive severance through March 1, 2022. The transition team, along with the board that remains will immediately begin phase two of the process to work on developing the new methods and operational needs for TIME’S UP going forward. This will involve building a more focused, transparent, and inclusive organization.

“We persevere. We will not lose the ground gained for women’s equality and safety over these last several years,” Bandele said. “Our movement and the stakes for our entire society and future generations are so much bigger than one organization or title. We will continue to make significant contributions, both through work led by TIME’S UP and beyond.”

The full phase one report is available on TIME’S UP’s website. Those who are interested to stay informed about the next steps can register on the website to receive updates. More details about the reset will be announced in the coming weeks.

TIME’S UP insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds. The ambitions of TIME’S UP are realized by TIME’S UP Now, an independent, nonpartisan, and not-for-profit 501(c)(4) charitable organization, and the TIME’S UP Foundation, a non-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Story continues

CONTACT: TIME'S UP press@timesupnow.com



