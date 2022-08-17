What time is Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie today? How to watch Western & Southern Open match online and on TV

Jamie Braidwood
·2 min read
What time is Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie today? How to watch Western & Southern Open match online and on TV
In this article:
  • Andy Murray
    Andy Murray
    British professional tennis player from Scotland
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
  • Stanislas Wawrinka
    Stanislas Wawrinka
    Swiss tennis player

Andy Murray faces Cameron Norrie in an all-British clash at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati today.

It is just the second time Norrie, the current British No 1, has faced the former World No 1 and three-time grand slam champion Murray and it comes in the second round of the ATP Masters event.

Murray battled through cramps to survive an epic duel with old rival Stan Wawrinka in his opening round while Norrie, fresh from reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals, also required three sets to take down Holger Rune.

Murray won the pair’s only other meeting in 2019 but Norrie has come a long way since. “It definitely took me a couple of years to catch up with my level,” Norrie said. “For the most part, I was having to play at my best in practice to keep up with him. I think, probably nowadays it’s pretty even between us.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie?

The match will start at 4pm UK time. It is the opening match of the day on Centre Court at the tournament.

Where can I watch it?

The Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be watched on TV through Chromecast, Apple TV, BT TV, Fire TV, native Amazon apps in digital television sets and other plug-ins. It can also be streamed via desktop or mobile devices via the Amazon Prime Video app or desktop website.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial here.

Who else is playing today?

Emma Raducanu will face Victoria Azarenka following the conclusion of Murray and Norrie’s clash. Later, Rafael Nadal will return to action for the first time since Wimbledon. Nick Kyrgios vs Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens are other top matches.

Odds

Andy Murray - 2/1

Cameron Norrie - 2/5



