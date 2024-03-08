What time is Andy Murray v Andrey Rublev? How to watch Indian Wells online and on TV

Andy Murray takes on World No 5 Andrey Rublev in his second-round match at Indian Wells.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a comfortable opening victory over David Goffin on Wednesday, managing to wrap up a straight-sets win while avoiding another marathon effort.

Rublev, who reached the semi-finals of Indian Wells in 2022, is playing for the first time since he was controversially defaulted for shouting at a line judge in Dubai last week.

The Russian retained the ranking points and prize money earned at the Dubai Tennis Championships, despite getting defaulted from the tournament for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Murray and Rublev have played twice before, with Rublev winning their last meeting 7-5 6-2 in Rotterdam in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know, while you can get the latest Indian Wells tips here.

What time is Andy Murray vs Andrey Rublev?

The match has an estimated start time of 8:15pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The Indian Wells Masters 2024 will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Murray 16/5

Rublev 2/9

Full Indian Wells odds and tips here.