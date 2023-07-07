Andy Murray’s second-round Wimbledon match against Stefanos Tsitsipas could not conclude on Thursday evening due to the curfew at the Championships.

Murray secured the third set to lead Tsitsipas 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, with the pair deciding to pause the match at 10:40pm after two hours and 53 minutes of engrossing tennis.

The delay occurred after Liam Broady’s stunning win over Casper Ruud lasted five sets, with Elena Rybakina made to work next against Alize Cornet, meaning Murray and Tsitsipas did not start their match until after 7pm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW LIVE - Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas updates and latest scores

The fiercely competitive match was suspended after three sets, ensuring the Greek No.5 seed will play for a third consecutive day at the grand slam.

What time will Andy Murray play today?

Wimbledon has opted to resume the match second on Centre Court, but not before 3pm, following a general rule for matches suspended overnight to not play as the first match for the next day.

Play on Centre Court begins at 1:30pm, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Alexandre Muller first.

Murray and Tsitsipas will therefore slot in before Iga Swiatek and Petra Martic, who were originally scheduled to play second before Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka as the third match.

Djokovic vs Wawrinka is still scheduled for Centre Court as the fourth match on Friday.

With their new slot confirmed, Murray and Tsitsipas will likely begin the fourth set of their second-round match between 3:30pm and 4pm, although it could be later if Alcaraz and Muller play out a close match across four of five sets.

The match looks poised to mimic the marathon match the pair shared at the US Open in 2021, with Tsitsipas triumphing in five sets, with controversy surrounding the Greek’s lengthy toilet breaks.

Wimbledon almost always resumes the match on the same court the match was suspended on.

Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego’s match on Wednesday on Court 12 was interrupted at 1-1 in the fourth set.

The Italians would not restart until around 2pm after Karolina Muchova and Jule Niemeier’s opening match on Court 12, which started at 11am and was completed after almost three hours.

ORDER OF PLAY FRIDAY 7 JULY

CENTRE COURT - 13:00 START TIME

C. Alcaraz (ESP) 1 v A. Muller (FRA)

Not fore 15:00

A. Murray (GBR) leads S. Tsitsipas (GRE) 5

I. Swiatek (POL) 1 v P. Martic (CRO) 30

S. Wawrinka (SUI) v N. Djokovic (SRB) 2

For the full order of play, click here