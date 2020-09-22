These are the best cheap Apple Watch deals for September 2020

If you’re a huge Apple fan, then there’s no question: The best wearable to pair with that iPhone in your pocket is the Apple Watch. But, like anything that’s emblazoned with the fruit-named company’s trademark logo, they don’t come cheap. Fortunately, we’re on hand to help: We’ve hunted down and rounded up all of the best Apple Watch deals available right now, so you can put one of these sought-after smartwatches on your wrist without having to remortgage your house to cover the cost.

Today’s Best Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 6

View photos

Apple just announced the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 at their September event. The newest Apple Watch will retail at $399 and will have a new feature allowing you to measure your blood oxygen levels directly through your watch. This is groundbreaking, considering monitoring blood-oxygen levels can be extremely helpful for mild COVID-19 patients while they stay quarantined at home.

Other new features include a brighter screen when used outside and new, fun watch faces like an Animoji face. The Apple Watch Series 6 even includes family set up so now your kids can have their own Apple Watch numbers and you can even track their location if you need to. The Series 6 will also carry Apple’s latest A13 chip to make your smartwatch 20% faster than previous models. Get the Apple Watch Series 6 this Friday from Apple.

Apple Watch SE

View photos

The Apple Watch SE was just announced during Apple’s September event and is a successor to the Apple Watch Series 3 released three years ago. The device will be retailing starting at $279 and will be available on Friday. If you’re eager, you’ll be able to get a preorder sometime later today.

The Apple Watch SE has many of the same features from its predecessor including sleep tracking, family setup, fall detection, and being waterproof amongst many others. But the newest version will feature Apple’s S5 processor making it faster and more powerful than any of its older versions. This affordable smartwatch will also run the latest OS7.

Apple Watch Series 5

View photos Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends More

Story continues