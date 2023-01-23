Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you have a collection of random kitchen knives or use steak knives to cut produce, it’s time to get an actual knife set. Proper kitchen knives are extra sharp, which makes them safer than dull knives. (Dull knives are more likely to slip.) However, knives don’t have to cost a lot or be plain gray and black. This best-selling set from Amazon is all gold and less than $100.

Buy Now

The Marco Almond Luxury Golden Kitchen Knife Set includes six knives crafted with premium German stainless steel. The set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 6-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, a 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. The set also includes kitchen shears, six steak knives and a white wooden knife block to store them all in safely.

While the set usually costs around $95, Amazon is offering a $20 coupon that takes it to about $75. However, if you’re a Prime member, you can also get an additional 12% off. It’s a great deal either way.

If gold isn’t your color, this set also comes in matte black and teal. And Marco Almond is the maker behind the viral rainbow knives Selena Gomez used on her HBO Max cooking show if you’re looking for something a little more flashy. Again, serious knives don’t have to look boring or cost more than your weekly grocery budget.

The post It’s time you actually get a set of matching knives for your kitchen — make it this gold set that’s less than $100 on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Man's female friend doesn't want him to marry his girlfriend: 'Cut her off'

Turn your home into a gym with these easy hacks

Psst! We just found the perfectly oversized turtleneck sweater you'll wear all winter on Amazon

These teeth whitening strips dissolve in your mouth after 15 minutes and leave your breath minty fresh