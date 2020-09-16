Timbs and Converse? Kamala Harris sports Timberland boots after wearing Chuck Taylor All-Stars

Is this a brand blast from the past?

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris is bringing back Timbs and Converse, two iconic brands known for their Gen X following.

On Tuesday, Harris wore a pair of Timberland boots as she surveyed the damage caused by the Creek Fire with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

And like what happened when Harris wore a pair of black Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars earlier this month as well in August, social media was a buzz about her shoe choice.

"Laced up and ready to win," Harris wrote in a Sept. 7 Instagram post with a video of her stepping off a plane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

"So people are mad that Kamala wore Chucks and now they mad she wore Timbs?," Twitter user @Tam_Savage wrote Wednesday. "All this walking and y'all want her to have on heels?"

Among the trending tweets about the boots was one from Harris' sister, Maya Harris, who tweeted a photo of her sister wearing the Timbs Tuesday with the comment "Kinda gives new meaning to “hitting the red carpet,” no?"

'It's lit': McDonald's Travis Scott Meal proves to be popular, leading to shortages and upcoming change

'Vote the a-holes out': Patagonia's new tag wants to stand up to climate deniers

Maya Harris tweeted last week that Chuck Taylors are her sister's "go-to" and she was seen wearing them regularly on the campaign trail in 2019.

Even Hillary Clinton mentioned the low-rise All-Stars last week in a tweet.

"We'll talk about the Biden-Harris team's plans to get our country back on track, how all of us can help elect Democrats down-ballot, and maybe even those Chucks," Clinton tweeted days after the shoes received much social media attention when Harris wore them during a Wisconsin campaign trip.

In a 2018 interview with The Cut, Harris spoke of her Converse collection.

"I run through airports in my Converse sneakers. I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don’t lace, the kind that do lace, the kind I wear in the hot weather, the kind I wear in the cold weather, and the platform kind for when I’m wearing a pantsuit," she told The Cut.

Timberlands' boots weren't the only brand trending related to the election.

Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia's new clothing tag that reads "Vote the a-holes out" on the back of its shorts in an attempt to stand up to climate deniers has also been trending.

She wears TIMBS too pic.twitter.com/aDsqXNWUN2 — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) September 15, 2020

THE TIMBS THO pic.twitter.com/LULKg7db8N — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) September 16, 2020

So people are mad that Kamala wore Chucks and now they mad she wore Timbs? All this walking and y'all want her to have on heels ? pic.twitter.com/Zv9xpJCPQN — lohn-vahn 🇹🇹 (@Tam_Savage) September 16, 2020

Contributing: Maureen Groppe and Coral Murphy, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris and her trending shoes: VP candidate makes Timbs trend