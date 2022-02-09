Timberwolves win fifth straight, thump Kings 134-114

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points,, Minnesota made 22 3-pointers and the Timberwolves won their fifth straight, beating the Sacramento Kings 134-114 on Tuesday night.

Malik Beasley matched his career-high with seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, helping the Timberwolves to their ninth win in 12 games. D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists.

De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, six assists and seven rebounds after missing eight games for Sacramento. Earlier in the day the Kings, who have lost nine of 11, acquired Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers as part of a six-player trade.

The Timberwolves led 102-90 and pushed their lead to 22 after a 9-0 run capped by Russell’s short jumper. Towns scored to make it 124-22 and Jaylen Nowell’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 25.

The two teams play each other again on Wednesday.

KINGS ACQUIRE SABONIS

Minutes before the game began the Kings announced that they traded for Sabonis, a two-time All-Star, while sending guard Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana.

Sabonis, the 11th overall pick in 2016, averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 47 games with the Pacers this season. The 25-year-old gives Sacramento its best interior scorer and should help a Kings team that has struggled all season.

In addition to Sabonis, the Kings also get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick.

Along with Haliburton, Sacramento sent Buddy Hield and Tristan Holiday to the Pacers. Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in 2020, is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 assists this season.

FLURRY OF THREES

The Timberwolves scored 15 consecutive points on 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished 22 of 44 beyond the arc – one shy of their season-high. It’s the fourth time in this season that the Timberwolves have made 20 or more.

EARLY MOMENTUM

Naz Reid took the ball from above the 3-point arc, drove the lane and made a thunderous one-handed dunk over Alex Len in the first quarter, then glared at the Kings’ 7-footer. Len tried to match Reid with a dunk attempt at the other end a few moments later but the ball clanged hard off the back of the rim.

Story continues

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: This is one of seven back-to-back games against the same opponent that Minnesota has this season. … Timberwolves have forced 902 turnovers, tops in the NBA. … Minnesota is 9-1 this season when they have 30 or more assists.

Kings: Richaun Holmes was a late scratch because of personal reasons. … Moe Harkless started and had six points but left the game with a sore right ankle early in the second quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

The two teams play each other again on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Timberwolves beat the Kings in Minnesota in November.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press