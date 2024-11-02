Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $101,435,895 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $75,816,908 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - North

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: Wolves App / iHeart Radio

