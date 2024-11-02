Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $101,435,895 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $75,816,908 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - North
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: Wolves App / iHeart Radio
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest