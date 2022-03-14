Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-30) play against the San Antonio Spurs (26-42) at AT&T Center
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,513,784 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $4,909,823 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!