Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Atlanta/Georgia natives Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Malik Beasley have dozens of ticket requests in for tonight. More than 60 total between the three of them and Edwards’ total was still growing just a few hours before tipoff. – 7:24 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) and Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/IAfy9sYzbN – 7:21 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

about that time in the ATL 🐺 pic.twitter.com/E7h2iacaVo – 7:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If the Hawks decide to not double team KAT because McMillan doesn’t believe in double-teaming, that will just be a classic old school coach bad idea.

There’s 40 games of Wolves tape that says that’s the wrong strategy.

But I bet McMillan is stubborn and that KAT eats on Okongwu – 7:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Hawks

KAT over 23.5 pts, under 5.5 FTs made

– ATL won’t bring doubles (bad idea), gotta go thru KAT. But that FT number feels high

DLo over 17.5 pts

– Light night last night (only 25 minutes), still had 17

Beverley under under 4.5 asts

– back to back – 7:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters for tonight:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu – 7:07 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Wolves

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu – 7:03 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Danilo Gallinari has led all bench scoring in two of his last three games, averaging 17.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.0 APG in 30.1 MPG as a reserve. This season, he’s ranked 19th in PPG for all bench players (10.2 PPG) and 18th in 3FGM (1.6). – 6:55 PM

Story continues

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Anthony Edwards is back home in Atlanta tonight for the Wolves game vs. the Hawks.

Looking back to the long commutes, naps on his classroom floor and the drive he showed to get where he always knew he was going.

theathletic.com/2898032/2021/1… – 6:38 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In his last outing against Minnesota, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had a career night, connecting on a career-high seven three-pointers, in addition to a career-high tying eight made field goals and a season-high 23 points. – 6:22 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Pablo Prigioni is back on the bench tonight for the Timberwolves after clearing COVID protocol. Finch said he flew in this afternoon and had yet to see him. – 6:09 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

reunited 🥺 pic.twitter.com/gHL1nO9pHm – 6:06 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Clint Capela is still limited to conditioning work, per Nate McMillan.

Nothing live. – 5:51 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In seven career games against Minnesota, Trae Young is averaging 31.3 PPG, 10.0 APG and 5.9 RPG (.462 FG%, .500 3FG%, .920 FT%).

Young is coming off his 41st career 30+ point, 10+ assist outing, the 10th most such games in NBA history. – 5:11 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Time for work. 💼

#NBAAIIStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/rsC7YqBImT – 4:55 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta will face off against the Timberwolves tonight at 7:30. The Hawks are riding a four-game winning streak over Minnesota, which includes a 121-110 win on 12/6. In the win, Atlanta knocked down a franchise-high 25 triples.



Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns have 2 of the NBA’s top-3 players in points per possession (PPP) as the roll man on pick-and-rolls (min. 90 possessions):

JaVale McGee – 1.50 PPP (T-1st)

Deandre Ayton – 1.35 PPP (3rd) – 3:17 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

ATL GAMEDAY 🐺 pic.twitter.com/8uRkWmDMxB – 2:50 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns

3️⃣0️⃣❗️ pic.twitter.com/FvYh5uaxYF – 2:32 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

back-to-back. eyes on three in a row.

Wolves @ Hawks

6:30pm CT, State Farm Arena

📺 » @BallySportsNOR

📻 » @wccoradio

📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS

Preview » https://t.co/UCxChHKSq3 pic.twitter.com/ZwCCKXgoFm – 2:16 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Which photo we should make into a wallpaper? 🤔

@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/LUvUsxaEvE – 1:43 PM