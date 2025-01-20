Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,349,192 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,333,581 per win
Game Time: 2:30 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT/truTV/Max
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: Wolves App / iHeart Radio
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest