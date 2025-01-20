Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,349,192 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,333,581 per win

Game Time: 2:30 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: Wolves App / iHeart Radio

