Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 13, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 10, Memphis Grizzlies 9 (Q1 08:42)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willie Green’s final pregame question tonight came from Clippers media, asking essentially if Jonas Valanciunas saves his outside shooting for the Clippers.

Well he just drained his first 3-point look on the night, this after not attempting a single one versus the Timberwolves. – 8:14 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Great start for D’Angelo Russell. Coming out firing. – 8:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

D3SMOND BANE! – 8:13 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Gut check game for the Wolves tonight. Grizz are on fire and I’m sure they remember that wipeout in Minnesota. Wolves coming off a sluggish loss. Let’s see what they’re made of – 8:11 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

watching Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards meet at the rim tonight. pic.twitter.com/0faszCRZo2 – 8:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

you know the vibes. let’s hoop.

📺 @GrizzOnBally

📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/8tC0vCguxE – 8:10 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

first five tonight 🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves

🥷 @Ja Morant

🪣 @Desmond Bane

🎱 @Ziaire Williams

⏪ @KyleAnderson5

🦄 @jarenjacksonjr

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/IPdIP3jFs0 – 8:04 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

In the Warriors’ road loss against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, Steph Curry recorded his ninth career triple-double. Here’s a look at some of the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/sta… – 8:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a 37-21 first quarter for the Bucks over the Warriors, which follows a 29-18 fourth quarter from the Grizzlies over the Warriors in Memphis the other night. Warriors have other quarters of 17, 18, 18 and 15 points the last five games. Offense in a funk. – 8:00 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Patrick Beverley vs. the NBA’s new big trash-talking darlings. Stay tuned. 🍿 – 8:00 PM

Story continues

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Get your 🍿 ready for a 9PM CT tip-off vs. the Grizzlies tomorrow night on @BallySportsSW & @espn!

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/NF6f03AN38 – 8:00 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Starting lineups for tonight’s game:

Wolves: DLo, Pat Bev, Edwards, Vanderbilt, Edwards

Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Anderson, Trip – 7:57 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

watch @Jaren Jackson Jr. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hkBrxtjHzq – 7:57 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Should be an interesting test for the Grizzlies with the Mavericks on deck for tomorrow.

Can’t take Minnesota lightly. – 7:57 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Here are your starters for Grizz-T’Wolves as Memphis goes for its 11th straight win. MINN: Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell. Grizz start: JJJ, Ja, Bane, Ziaire Williams and Kyle Anderson. – 7:53 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

1️⃣2️⃣

@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VQyDKb3WqS – 7:49 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies nailed a marketing masterpiece when they allowed young fans to trade in opposing jerseys on Thursday.

First in line, an 11-year-old from Benton, Arkansas, ready to fork over Curry for Morant.

The scene: “I’m sorry, Zion, but you got to go.”

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:32 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Leandro Bolmaro (Health and Safety Protocols), and Jaylen Nowell (Left Ankle Sprain) are OUT at Memphis. pic.twitter.com/OSXjdk5mWk – 7:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

a true green bean machine.

@Desmond Bane is shooting 51% from three in January 🎯

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vNq2CzyHpJ – 7:26 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

🤘 pic.twitter.com/OFpk3bZmf0 – 7:02 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

No Steven Adams today. Acting coach Darko Rajakovic said that right now he is trying to get his conditioning back and they’re hoping to have him soon. – 7:01 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/j8vmChjpIQ – 7:00 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/Pw8AaMeJeP – 6:59 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Grizzlies

DLo over 17.5 points

– Over last 3 games: 13/24 from 3, 12/17 from 2

Beverley over 9.5 points

– off minutes restriction

KAT under 5 made FTs

– A floor-spacing matchup

Ja under 7.0 assists

– feels high + PatBev/McDaniels to guard him – 6:55 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pregame Ty Lue in New Orleans

– Watch transition defense (Pelicans outscored Timberwolves 28-8 on fast break Tuesday, have outscored Clippers 37-17)

– Watch Jonas Valanciunas 3s (12/15 in 2 games vs Clippers, 8 3s made since December 1)

– Same active roster from Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Um2Pqrdpoe – 6:51 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley will be back to his normal compliment of minutes, after being on a minute-restriction last game.

Finch says this will help them fill in for the Jaylen Nowell backup minutes at PG. Probably more of a Beverley-Russell stagger. – 6:40 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Chris Finch says Memphis Grizzlies are “arguably the best team in the league right now, certainly with the way they’ve been playing.” – 6:36 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That’s it for pregame with Grizzlies Acting Head Coach Darko Rajakovic. @PAKA_FLOCKA will be with you the rest of the way this evening. Until next time Grizzlies fans, @JoeMullinax signing off.

Oh, and #JaMorant #NBAAllStar – 6:28 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

gotta moncler cause trip the coldest 🥶

@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MHWVZJYvqm – 6:25 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Coach says that Steven Adams is working on conditioning and will be back soon. – 6:24 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Coach is here. He says that Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most versatile players in the league and it’s going to take a team effort to try to slow him down. The team is not worried about a let down because they remember the blowout loss to Minnesota last game they played. – 6:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Memphis, we’re here.

@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wbtkwGR6n4 – 6:20 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Hi friends. @JoeMullinax here for Grizzlies media pregame availability with Acting Head Coach Darko Rajakovic – 6:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux

Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/RZ22qqfNSN – 6:00 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

One kid is trading in a Zion Williamson jersey for Ja Morant.

“Garbage!” he said. pic.twitter.com/GYd8UuV3zI – 5:53 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

clocking in.

@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/oOw2ue5tkM – 5:31 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

find a homie to hype you like @Desmond Bane does @Xavier Tillman 😂 pic.twitter.com/jQLtsStOjf – 5:13 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2007, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett collected his 10,000th career rebound in a win over the Nets.

He went on to become one of three players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 PTS, 10,000 REB, and 5,000 AST (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone). pic.twitter.com/cL9psVVInf – 5:01 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/1wxzAt7cX0 – 5:00 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA All-Star Game voting: Stephen Curry leads LeBron James; Trae Young, Ja Morant leap into starter tier

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 4:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

In his last 3⃣ games, @Jaren Jackson Jr. has:

31 rebounds

7 steals

14 blocks

#NBAAllStar

Since 2001, only 4⃣ other players have reached those numbers in a three-game span. can you name them? – 4:05 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After playing seven minutes against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, the Warriors assigned rookie Moses Moody to G League Santa Cruz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/war… – 4:00 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Danny Leroux

Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/FRe6JdId5D – 4:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

12 gets a nice boost 📈

RT for a chance to win a @NBA2K code.

@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MtK4SO0Iww – 3:02 PM

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

Catching up on Saint Joseph’s Jordan Hall, nation’s only player averaging 15-5-5 with 2 3PTM. Surpassed last season’s 3PT total last night after hitting three of them vs RI (17, 10, 7 ASTs, 4 STLs). On scouts’ radar with Kyle Anderson-like size/slow-mo speed/versatility. pic.twitter.com/gsP2Zdqg8D – 3:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: BRK/CHI; MIA/ATL; CHA/PHI; GSW/MEM; PHX/TOR w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/jvtMOKt9qE – 3:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

X & Z out supporting the community yesterday for our annual MLK Day of Service.

(@FedEx) pic.twitter.com/cMZzo90SKL – 2:55 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Let’s end their streak. pic.twitter.com/Gk4YFCt2gX – 2:30 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

memphis is gonna get aj griffin somehow, watch – 2:28 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Story: How Ja Morant’s block conjured memories of LeBron James, Michael Jordan & even Bill Russell. Graphics by @arturgalocha @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/2lFMrOlbdq pic.twitter.com/vrexjiarUH – 2:12 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2020, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Timberwolves.

At the time, he was the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 20p/20r/10a in a game, a distinction now held by Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/zsH088eE71 – 2:01 PM