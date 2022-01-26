Timberwolves vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (26-26) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Jason Quick @jwquick

Blazers announce Cody Zeller had surgery on his right knee and will be out for 8-10 weeks. – 10:09 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Cody Zeller injury update:

rip.city/3rOhxOF – 10:06 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller underwent knee surgery today to address a patellar injury and is expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks. Zeller had procedure in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. – 10:02 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Important game for the Wolves tonight. Portland is playing well of late, but GSW, Phoenix, Utah and Denver are up next. Little room for error. – 10:01 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5 in PDX.

1⃣ @Anfernee Simons

3⃣ @CJ McCollum

9⃣ @Nassir Little

3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington

2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27

#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/KkbcSG1oPg – 9:50 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

let's get it #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/QyrO1tF7CV – 9:36 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT at Portland. pic.twitter.com/abxDp2stp1 – 9:29 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers vs. Timberwolves tonight at 7pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/G6XxpGv6GG – 9:26 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves

⌚️ 7:00PM

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpxurp

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/tiko5Ubit6 – 9:10 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Blazers

Vanderbilt over 7.5 pts

– It will be a “lurk off him” game

KAT over 8.5 rebs

– Like him on O glass tonight

Ant over 3.0 FTs made

– Shifting more to attack

Little under 19.5 pts + rebs + asts

– Think RoCo plays more time in this matchup (v. KAT) – 8:47 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Patrick Beverley is out again tonight, Chris Finch said. – 8:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley is out tonight, says Chris Finch.

Finch said the injury isn’t “too, too severe” – 8:31 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

why is the blazers game back on? – 8:30 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

first team @leaguefits squad no doubt pic.twitter.com/26VUYZinPX – 8:28 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups says Norman Powell will be on a minutes restriction and come off the bench tonight against Minnesota after missing eight games (Protocols/personal reasons). Nassir Little (right knee) will start. – 8:19 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Going through the 1st Q of the Wolves last game against Portland, we learn 3 things:

– Nance was their first/preferred KAT matchup (but picked up 2 1st Q fouls)

– Nurkic had no chance (also picked up 2 in 1st)

– RoCo became best option

Nance is out tonight. Should be KAT v RoCo pic.twitter.com/mLq0rVLnS9 – 8:04 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

📍

@Sprite | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/7vdUSBeWl4 – 7:47 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs Minnesota:

🎨 by @TheReinmaker pic.twitter.com/uNLgt6cb5k – 7:15 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Jumping on with @DanBarreiroKFAN as the Vikings GM search appears to be culminating. Timberwolves on the rise. Who knows what else? Don’t miss it.

Listen:

Greg Brown @gb3elite

Yes Sir, it's GameDay #RipCity pic.twitter.com/dZzJ5opRRd – 4:41 PM

