Timberwolves' Taj Gibson arrested after NYC traffic stop

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Taj Gibson #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder talks to the media during a press conference after Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Houston Rockets during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- New Minnesota Timberwolves player Taj Gibson was arrested for a traffic violation in New York City.

The New York Police Department says a 2016 Mercedes Benz sedan made an illegal U-turn in Queens early Thursday. Police stopped the car and Gibson, who was driving, produced a suspended Illinois driver's license.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2uWDsUS ) reports Gibson was arrested for driving with a suspended license and a moving violation. He's due in court on Sept. 1.

Gibson recently agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract to play in Minnesota. The deal reunites the 32-year-old power forward with Tom Thibodeau, who coached him for five seasons in Chicago.

The Timberwolves said in a statement Saturday they're aware of the incident involving Gibson and are ''confident that the matter has been resolved.''

---

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com