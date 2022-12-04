Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert ejected for tripping, tussling with Thunder's Kenrich Williams

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert argues after receiving a technical foul against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Rudy Gobert got a bit frustrated during Saturday's Thunder-Timberwolves game. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Rudy Gobert's tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves is not going according to plan. He might have hit a low point on Saturday.

In the second quarter of the Timberwolves' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Gobert received a flagrant 2 foul after a run-in with Thunder wing Kenrich Williams.

The kerfuffle began when Gobert tripped over a fallen Williams while jumping for a rebound. Gobert fell to the ground himself, at which point Williams pushed his legs out of the way to get up and run down the court. Gobert responded by clearly sticking his legs out to trip Williams.

Williams reacted as you would expect, and soon a crowd was trying to break up an off-balance shoving match.

The result of the play: an ejection for Gobert and a technical foul for Williams. Williams made one of two free throws, while D'Angelo Russell made a lone free throw for the tech.

Gobert exited the game with six points on 3-of-3 shooting with four rebounds in nine minutes played. He entered Saturday averaging 13.6 points on 64.5% shooting from the field, 11.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

The Timberwolves bet big on Gobert this summer, trading four first-round picks, a pick swap and a bevy of players for the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. It was hoped that Gobert and Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns could be the rare big men to co-exist on the court, but the result so far has been an 11-11 record and ninth place in the Western Conference before this weekend.

Towns is currently out several weeks with a calf injury. That figured to give Gobert some more space to operate, but the Timberwolves ended up having to figure out how to navigate with neither on Saturday.

