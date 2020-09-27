Timberwolves Malik Beasley released from jail, not facing charges after arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was released from jail Sunday, and will not be charged with any crimes, according to The Athletic. Beasley was arrested Saturday and was held in custody due to allegations of marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen weapons.

Details regarding Beasley’s arrest are scarce. Police were reportedly called to Beasley’s house Saturday. They took Beasley into custody, where he was held without bail until meeting with a judge Sunday.

The Timberwolves are aware of the situation, telling The Athletic the team is “gathering information at this time.” Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, said multiple people were present at Beasley’s house at the time, and that “the allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously.”

Malik Beasley was at Timberwolves camp in September

Beasley, 23, worked out with the Timberwolves in September. The NBA allowed teams not present in the bubble to open up camps so players could get some work in. Beasley attended the first week of camp with the Timberwolves, but was not present for the second week of T-wolves camp.

Beasley, who was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft, was traded to the Timberwolves in February. In 14 games with the team, Beasley emerged as an offensive presence, averaging 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

