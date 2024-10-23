Feb 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Broadcaster Ian Eagle before the game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Longhorns at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is BACK.

That's right, it's opening night in the league, with two games airing on TNT. The second pits two Western Conference contenders against each other -- the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers. Should be a fun one between the team that's had some changes this offseason and the squad led by LeBron and Anthony Davis..

And if you're here, you might be wondering: who are those voices you're hearing on the broadcast of the nationally televised game?

Fear not! We have answers.

Ian Eagle will be on play-by-play. He'll be joined by Stan Van Gundy and Candace Parker as the analysts and Taylor Rooks will be on the sideline to report.

That's it! Enjoy the game!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Timberwolves-Lakers announcers on TNT: Who's calling 2024 opening night game?