Timberwolves Fire Coach Tom Thibodeau

The Timberwolves have reportedly fired coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau, the team announced Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Minnesota CEO Ethan Casson and general manager Scott Layden entered Thibodeau's office and fired him following the Timberwolves' 108–96 win over the Lakers on Sunday. Additionally, Thibodeau was surprised at the timing of his firing and wasn't aware the decision was imminent.

Assistant coach Ryan Saunders will reportedly serve as Minnesota's interim head coach. Layden will work as the team's general manager. Per the Minneapolis Star's Chris Hine, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor hopes Saunders earns a promotion to full-time head coach.

The Timberwolves hired Thibodeau in April 2016. In two-plus seasons with Minnesota, he guided the club to a 97–107 record.

Last season, Thibodeau guided the Timberwolves to their first winning year since the 2004-05 campaign. Minnesota is currently 19–21, 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Per Wojnarowski, Taylor is seriously considering hiring Fred Hoiberg as the Timberwolves new coach or general manager in the future.

Hoiberg previously served as assistant general manager in Minnesota before accepting a head-coaching gig at Iowa State from 2010-2015. Hoiberg was most recently the coach of the Chicago Bulls, but was fired from his post in December.