The Timberwolves had an easy fastbreak ... until the Thunder's floor cleaners stepped in

When it came to stopping the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder's efforts paled in comparison to the team's floor crew.

The Timberwolves had what appeared to be an easy fastbreak in the third quarter when guard Jordan McLaughlin picked off a pass from Isaiah Roby near halfcourt. McLaughlin had all five of the Thunder's players behind him as he streaked toward the basket.

Unfortunately, he also had two Thunder floor cleaners in front of him.

we playing 7 on 5 right now?? 😳 pic.twitter.com/dfivaW0Twf — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 5, 2022

McLaughlin did his best to work around the cleaner, but he missed an awkward bank shot, as did D'Angelo Russell on what should have been an easy putback.'

Remarkably, no foul was called on the play.

The good news is the Timberwolves ended up winning by a healthy margin of 138-101, so we can file this under "funny thing that didn't matter" rather than "righteous Minnesota outrage." The Thunder are still probably going to want to have a talk with some of the relevant parties, though.