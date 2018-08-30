The Timberwolves are bringing back their classic 1990s pine tree uniforms

The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back their 1990s pine tree uniforms for five throwback games during the 2018-19 season. (Twitter/@Timberwolves)

For five games in the upcoming season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed back to the 1990s. The glorious pine tree uniforms the Timberwolves wore from 1996 to 2008 are making their return as the team’s Classic Edition throwback uniforms, to celebrate 30 years of Timberwolves basketball.





Isn’t that the most 1990s thing you’ve seen today? That pine tree trim is sweet. You’ll be able to see these uniforms in action for the first time on Halloween, when the Timberwolves face the Utah Jazz at Target Center. They’ll be worn four more times after that: Dec. 3, Jan. 4, March 5, and April 9.

If you’re wondering whether the Timberwolves are excited about the return of these jerseys, they are. They created an actual hype video.





Just a reminder: they’re not welcoming a new player to their team with that video. They’re welcoming throwback jerseys.

But maybe there’s a reason for the Timberwolves to be super duper excited. Over the 12 years they wore those jerseys, they made the playoffs eight times. Then they entered a playoff drought that lasted 13 years, and only ended in 2018. Maybe these jerseys will bring the Timberwolves back to the playoffs again, and start another magical run. It can’t hurt, right?

