Timberwolves blow late lead, rally behind Anthony Edwards in OT for wild, season-saving win over Nuggets

Anthony Edwards, right, and Mike Conley. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Game 5 is on.

The Timberwolves survived a dramatic late collapse against the Nuggets in regulation on Sunday only to storm back in overtime for a 114-108 win to fend off elimination and send the series back to Denver.

The Nuggets closed regulation with a 12-0 rally on Sunday to force overtime, stunning a Minnesota home crowd that just moments earlier was surely making plans to watch Game 5. Thanks to a resilient effort in overtime, Minnesota will play at least one more game this postseason.

After trailing by four at halftime, Minnesota found its stride in the third quarter to take an 80-74 lead into the fourth quarter. They led much of the fourth by double digits and extended their advantage to 96-84 on an Anthony Edwards turnaround jumper with 2:52 remaining.

Anthony Edwards cooking up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uw5oBFWK7K — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 24, 2023

That was the last point they'd score in regulation. Jokic responded with a 3-pointer on the other end. A Michael Porter Jr. 3-pointer on the next Nuggets possession cut Minnesota's once-12-point lead in half. Another Porter 3 cut Minnesota's lead to 3, and a Jokic jumper cut the edge to 1 point with 48.2 seconds remaining.

Jokic then faced a chance to take the lead in regulation. Karl Anthony Towns fouled him on a post-up with 4.5 seconds remaining, sending the two-time reigning league MVP to the line. But Jokic's first attempt rimmed out. His second fell through the net to tie the game at 96, ultimately sending the game to overtime.

Minnesota missed four shots and committed a turnover during the regulation-ending run. But the cold streak didn't carry over to overtime. The Timberwolves built another big lead then fended off yet another Nuggets rally thanks to another Edwards jumper. This time it was a step-back 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds to extend their lead to 112-108 and ice the win.

ANTHONY EDWARDS.

CLUTCH.



TIMBERWOLVES LEAD BY 4 ON TNT! pic.twitter.com/4uAadAeD1w — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2023

They'll travel to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.