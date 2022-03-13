Timberwolves beat Heat 113-104 for 7th win in 8 games

  • Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    1/7

    Timberwolves Heat Basketball

    Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    2/7

    Timberwolves Heat Basketball

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    3/7

    Timberwolves Heat Basketball

    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    4/7

    Timberwolves Heat Basketball

    Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    5/7

    Timberwolves Heat Basketball

    Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    6/7

    Timberwolves Heat Basketball

    Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    7/7

    Timberwolves Heat Basketball

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Timberwolves
    Minnesota Timberwolves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MIAMI (AP) — Jaylen Nowell scored 16 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 15 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat 113-104 on Saturday night.

The Timberwolves have won seven of eight games.

Tyler Herro scored 30 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat. They had 37 points in the second half after scoring 42 in the second quarter. Miami has lost two of three.

Miami's Markieff Morris had six points and four rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench in his first game in more than four months. He missed 58 games due to a whiplash injury suffered in a Nov. 8 scuffle with Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Towns hit an 11-foot jumper with 3:53 left to give Minnesota the lead for good at 102-100.

The Heat played without Jimmy Butler (toe irritation), Caleb Martin (knee), and Victor Oladipo (knee). Oladipo's absence was planned after he played in three games in a five-day span for his first games in nearly a year following surgery.

Herro scored 18 of his 21 first-half points during Miami's 42-point second quarter that helped build a 67-55 halftime lead. Adebayo added 15 first-half points.

Taurean Prince's 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer gave Minnesota an 89-86 advantage. Malik Beasley scored nine points — three 3-pointers — in the third quarter for the Timberwolves.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Barring all-out collapse, Minnesota will finish with a winning record for the second time in the last 17 seasons. The other instance was 2017-18 (47-35). ... This game was the only one in an eight-game stretch (concluding Wednesday) in which Minnesota was facing a team with a winning record. Next Saturday, the Timberwolves start a stretch where they'll play seven straight games against teams over .500.

Heat: Butler missed his 22nd game of the season. He has missed — for injury, illness or other reasons — 27% of Miami's regular season games over his three years with Miami. ... After playing seven games in a span of 11 days, a stretch that ended Saturday, the Heat now play just four games in the next 11.

THE END

This was the end of Minnesota's 13th and final back-to-back this season. Miami completed its 12th of 14 back-to-backs; the others are coming March 25 and 26 (hosting New York and Brooklyn) and April 2 and 3 (visiting Chicago and Toronto).

SPOELSTRA MILESTONE

The game was the 1,100th regular-season contest for Miami's Erik Spoelstra, making him just the fifth coach in NBA history to have that many with one franchise. The others: newly minted NBA wins leader Gregg Popovich of San Antonio (2,031 as of Saturday), Jerry Sloan (1,809), Red Auerbach (1,192) and John MacLeod (1,122).

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Heat: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.