Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Walks Back Alleged Comments Telling Woman to Get an Abortion with $100K Payoff

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," the NBA star said Monday

David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during 2023 Timberwolves Production Day on October 12, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is speaking out amid accusations that he told a woman to get an abortion.

In posts on social media, Paige Jordae shared alleged screenshots of her text messages with Edwards, 22, claiming that he impregnated her and then pressured her into getting an abortion, according to multiple outlets including Fox Sports and the New York Post.

In response to a photo Jordae apparently sent of a positive pregnancy test and information about an upcoming doctor's visit, Edwards allegedly wrote, "Hell naw I can't do this," and "Get a abortion lol," in his text messages to the aspiring Instagram model.

In one message, Jordae allegedly told Edwards, who was the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, that she had an abortion two years ago and did not want to get another.

"Honestly I had an abortion with my son around 2 years ago and I regret it everyday," Jordae shared with him via text message.

The NBA star's response to that confession was allegedly, "Man you can't force a kid in da world," before reminding her she "doesn't know" the sex of the baby yet.

Screenshots show that Edwards allegedly offered Jordae $100,000 to get the abortion, and then pressured her into sending him a video of herself taking the pills for proof.

"You got the money now," Edwards apparently wrote in a text asking her what "the hold up" was in sending the requested video.

According to the woman's claims on social media, she sent Edwards an AI-created image of what their baby may look like on Nov. 26, writing, "Look how cute."

Edwards' alleged response was back-to-back demands for Jordae to "send da video" before two additional, differently worded requests for the footage.

Tim Heitman/Getty Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball up court against the Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on December 14, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

On Nov. 27, Jordae apparently took the first dose of abortion pills and sent Edwards the video he requested. That same day, Jordae claims the athlete sent her $100,000 in a wire transfer via JP Morgan & Chase.

Edwards allegedly didn't respond to a Dec. 1 message from Jordae, according to the screenshots she shared, and when she asked if he was planning to "ignore" her moving forward, Edwards allegedly wrote back, "My attorney gone handle it."

PEOPLE has reached out to Edwards' agent and the Minnesota Timberwolves for comment.

The claims quickly made the rounds on social media, and Edwards addressed the allegations in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," Edwards began in his statement. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them," he continued.

The Timberwolves star said he will be "handling my personal matters privately" and "will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

After Edwards spoke out, Jordae thanked her friends and followers for their support. "Thank you to everyone who has personally reached out and checked in on me," she wrote in an Instagram story, adding that the support "doesn’t go unnoticed."

Jordae didn't specifically address Edwards in her post on Monday, but she said the situation "has all been very overwhelming for everyone involved."

Edwards' ordeal with Jordae is not the first time the NBA star has issued an apology statement on social media.

In Sept. 2022, he faced backlash for an Instagram story in which he made homophobic comments about a group of people on the street.

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets

According to the New York Times, the NBA handed Edwards a $40,000 fine for the incident.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” Edwards wrote in a statement on X at the time. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

In August, Edwards was fined by the NBA again and cited for third-degree assault, according to ESPN, for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders", according to the league's statement, after a playoff game in April when he missed a 3-point overtime buzzer-beater that would eliminate Minnesota from the playoffs.

After the incident in April, Edwards' attorney Harvey Steinberg told ESPN that the Denver Police Department's charges — which the NBA noted have been "dismissed" — were "baseless."

"With the game over, Anthony's exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later," Steinberg said at the time.

He continued: "As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone. Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges."



