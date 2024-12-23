Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $75,000 for 'public criticism' of referees and 'profane language'

Edwards said the officials were 'f---ing terrible' after Saturday's loss to the Warriors

Anthony Edwards has given quite a bit of money to the NBA during the final two months of the year. But in fines, not donations.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star was fined by the league yet again, this time for $75,000. The penalty, according to NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars, was for "public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language."

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/nrL9JM8yXF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 23, 2024

Edwards' remarks occurred following Minnesota's 113–103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

"They're f—-ing terrible. All of 'em, besides the woman," Edwards said to reporters at his locker. "But the other two dudes, terrible. Excuses for the reason they call a foul, the reason they don't call a foul. That s—- was terrible.

"They don't wanna talk back to my coach, they don't wanna talk back to me," he added. "I said one thing to the ref, he gave me a tech. Motherf—-er told one of my teammates if I would've said, 'Y'all calling a bad foul,' he wouldn't have given me a tech. They're just sensitive and they're terrible... they penalize me and [Julius Randle] for being stronger than our opponent every night. Don't get no calls. So yeah, that's how I feel about the officials, every game we play."

Anthony Edwards talked about the officiating for the entirety of his postgame media. Here's a piece of what he said. pic.twitter.com/Nehp43N3ex — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 22, 2024

Sean Wright, Sean Corbin and Simone Jelks made up the officiating crew for Saturday's matchup.

Edwards only attempted four free throws in the game, making three, which likely motivated his tirade. The Timberwolves had 25 foul shots to the Warriors' 23, so there was no disparity between the two teams. But what wasn't getting called, in Edwards' view, was clearly an issue. He was also whistled for four personal fouls in the game,

The fine issued to Edwards is the second from the NBA in two weeks. He was also fined $25,000 for using profane language — though not in criticizing officials, but praising his teammates' defense —following a Dec. 8 game, also against Golden State.

Edwards has been fined by the league three times in the past five weeks for a total of $135,000. On Nov. 17, the former No. 1 overall pick was docked $35,000 for giving a middle finger to a fan in Sacramento. What provoked Edwards' gesture wasn't reported, but he was apparently motivated by Minnesota assistant coach Corliss Williamson saying he'd been playing "soft." No profane language or anger toward officials was involved in the incident.

The Timberwolves begin a three-game road trip Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks before a Christmas Day matchup versus the Dallas Mavericks. The trip ends with a Friday contest with the Houston Rockets.