Timberwolves to add free-agent point guard to roster, report says

The Timberwolves are ready to improve their depth at the point guard position.

Minnesota is set to sign free agent Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

Minnesota is planning to sign guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague have struggled with injuries and have missed a total of 31 games this season.

MORE: NBA trade rumors: If Lakers get Anthony Davis, door could open for Klay Thompson to go to L.A. | NBA trade rumors: Pelicans have also made Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic available

Canaan played for the Suns earlier in 2018-19. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 19 games before being waived by the team in November.

Minnesota is 24-26 and has lost its last two games. It will take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.