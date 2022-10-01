Timberview, Midlothian stay undefeated and more from Week 6 in the Fort Worth-area

Stephen Peters
·5 min read
David Madison/Getty Images

Week 6

Aledo 52, The Colony 7

Aledo scored on all five its first half possessions and added a pick-six on the way to a 52-7 win over The Colony on Friday night.

It was the Hauss Hejny show for the Bearcats (4-2, 4-0 in District 3-5A Division 1) as he rushed for both of his touchdowns in the first half and threw another on the way to netting 302 total yards and four scores.

Henjy didn’t have to throw much, but when he did, he was efficient by completing 70 percent of his throws, including two to Kaydon Finley for 111 yards. Jalen Pope added three catches for 83 yards and the other score.

Aledo also forced three takeaways on the night – two in the first half – that led to the Bearcats scoring 17 points. It also held The Colony (1-5, 1-3) to just 277 yards of total offense.

Bowie 28, Grand Prairie 17

Darrion Bowers was a force in the run game for Arlington Bowie, finishing with 171 rushing yards and three scores in a 28-17 win over Grand Prairie.

After Grand Prairie (0-6, 0-2 in District 8-6A) took a very early 3-0 lead, Bowie (4-2, 2-0) responded with 14 straight points to end the first quarter – both coming from Bowers.

The Gophers cut the lead down to 14-10 by halftime but would trade touchdowns in the second half, getting no closer than four points of the Volunteers, which sealed the game on Bowers’ third score of the night early in the fourth.

Northwest 58, Azle 7

A slow start for Northwest turned into a blowout as the Texans scored the last 58 points of the game in a 58-7 win over Azle.

The Northwest (3-2, 2-1 in 3-5A Division 1) offense finished the night with more than 700 yards, led by the duo of Ife Durodoye and Kyle Cummings combining to rush 40 times for 424 yards and five scores.

Four-star Texas Tech commit Jake Strong was effective as well, completing 70 percent of his passes for 291 yards and three scores of his own.

Azle (1-5, 1-2) took the lead midway through the first quarter after forcing the Texans to punt. But a touchdown then a takeaway leading to another score swung the fortune in Northwest’s favor and started a run of 58 straight to end the game.

Midlothian 43, Killeen 20

Washington State commit De’ago Benson and Michael Garber combined for 174 yards rushing and five touchdowns for Midlothian in a 43-20 win over Killeen.

After a close first quarter, Midlothian (6-0, 4-0 in District 5-5A Division 1) took the lead for good and put some distance between it and the Kangaroos with a rushing score from Gaber with 9:33 left in the half and a 60-yard score from Benson to go up 21-7.

Killeen scored with 3:25 left in the half to cut it to 21-13, but the PAT was blocked, and Cameron Bates returned it 93 yards to make it 23-13.

The Panthers scored 20 straight points in the third and early fourth quarter to pull away and ice the game.

Timberview 54, Birdville 28

A 28-point outburst in the second quarter turned a scoreless game after the first quarter into a blowout by halftime as Mansfield Timberview defeated Birdville 54-28.

Jarvis Reed and Javeon Madison spearheaded a Timberview (6-0, 4-0 in District 5-5A Division 1) rushing attack that racked up 389 yards on the ground and produced six touchdowns. Reed and Madison had 305 of those yards and three scores.

Birdville (3-2, 2-1) scored first but the Wolves rattled off 35 straight points between the second and third quarters to run away with the win.

Noah Normand completed 17 passes for 218 yards for Birdville – his top target being Sekou Konate, who hauled in seven passes for 126 yards.

Bishop Lynch 41, Nolan Catholic 38

A 20-point fourth quarter propelled Bishop Lynch to a 41-38 win over Nolan Catholic. Legend Powell scored with eight seconds remaining in the game as Bishop Lynch erased what was at one point a 21-point deficit.

Cole Matsuda threw his three touchdowns all in the first half as Nolan Catholic (1-5) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. By halftime, Lynch (1-4) closed the gap to 21-14 but Nolan opened the second half up with a touchdown to push it back to two scores.

From there, the Friars outscored the Vikings 27-10 to steal the win.

Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

Brady Janusek had another big game to help lead Argyle Liberty Christian to a 38-0 win over Frisco Legacy. Janusek hauled in six catches for 119 yards and both touchdowns from Jacob Vaughan as the Warriors (5-1) dominated both sides of the ball against the Eagles (2-4).

Vaughan finished with 230 yards passing, completing 23 of his 34 pass attempts.

The defense held Frisco Legacy to just 68 total yards on the night, including 18 yards on 20 attempts.

Trinity Christian-Addison 39, Fort Worth Southwest Christian 21

Trinity Christian-Addison used a 19-0 effort in the third quarter to blow open a close game against Fort Worth Southwest Christian on the way to a 39-21 win.

TCA (1-5) got a 54-yard rushing score and a 51-yard pass and 38-yard pass from Aidan Mills to Chance Snyder to make a 20-14 lead into 39-14 by the end of the third quarter.

The Trojans limited the Eagles (4-2) to just 209 yards of offense and six first downs on the night. Antwuan Polk had 19 carries for 85 yards while Maddox McCarroll had 118 yards passing and two scores.

