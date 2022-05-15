Timbers wield big ax, chop down Sporting KC in Western Conference showdown at Portland

In a Major League Soccer match the team in blue had hoped might produce a point or three, the score grew very out of hand for Sporting Kansas City at Portland on Saturday night

Instead of banking some collateral in the MLS Western Conference standings, where Sporting KC (2-7-3) had been mired in 12th place entering Saturday’s road match, the visiting team absorbed a humiliating 7-2 beatdown at the hands of the Timbers at Providence Park.

Captain Johnny Russell (57th minute) and defender Marinos Tzionis (75th) scored the goals for Kansas City. Sporting was coming off a 4-2 extra-time victory over FC Dallas in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s round of 32.

Nathan Fogaça and Sebastián Blanco scored two goals apiece for the hosts. Bill Tuiloma, Marvin Loria and Santiago Moreno scored the others.

Sporting KC plays host to the Colorado Rapids at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, then heads to San Jose next Sunday for a 6:30 p.m. (CT) game against the Quakes.

