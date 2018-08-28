Timbers seed end to skid against Toronto FC

Something has gone wrong in Portland.

Three weeks ago, the Timbers were climbing the ladder in the Western Conference, thanks to a 15-game unbeaten streak.

Now, after a crushing loss to the rival Seattle Sounders, the Timbers have lost four matches in a row.

Portland, which has suffered back-to-back home losses after a 7-0-3 start at Providence Park, host Toronto FC on Wednesday.

"We need to be better," Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after his team outshot Seattle 22-6 but fell 1-0. "Because we were better than Seattle today. And we gave the game away. They took advantage of one moment and they changed the game when it was in our hands.

"We were completely dominating the match. We cannot lose a game that we have in our hands like we did today. If we keep playing games this way, we are going to win more games than we will lose, but we have to play the whole match."

Portland (37 points), which has fallen to eighth place in the Western Conference, is in a tight battle with the Sounders (fifth place, 38 points) and LA Galaxy (sixth, 38) as teams try to snag one of the six playoff spots available.

Savarese said a duplication of the effort against Seattle could yield a better result on Wednesday.

"If we did the same thing we did today and we can stay focused for the entire match," he said, "then most likely we will win the match against a tough Toronto team. From what I saw today, I saw a lot of good things."

Toronto FC (7-12-6) is 3-1-2 in its past six games as it clings to postseason hopes in an underwhelming 2018.

Toronto, also playing its biggest rival over the weekend, jumped out to 3-0 lead and cruised to a 3-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

"It's been that kind of year. Nothing's come easy. But we are not dead, that's for damn sure," Toronto captain Michael Bradley said, according to The Canadian Press. "Along the way, there's been a few people in some different places that have been ready to count us out.

"We've been able to just keep ourselves going and find ways to fight and scrap and claw. We're going to have to do that for nine more games. We've got to do everything we can take this down to the wire and get ourselves in the playoffs."

Toronto sits in ninth place, but closed within six points of the Impact, who hold the final playoff spot. Toronto has beaten Montreal twice this season, and they meet again Oct. 21.