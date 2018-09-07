Timbers' big two rested for match with Rapids

When the Portland Timbers last weekend traveled across the country to face their third opponent in seven days, coach Giovanni Savarese made an unusual decision: He left his two star midfielders at home.

The Timbers, who host the reeling Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, hadn't started a game without both Diego Valeri and Diego Chara in more than two years.

"I think to have the ability to rest in this last game was a big thing for me," Chara told The Oregonian. "Also, to be with my family, that's good too. Now, I'm ready to play the next game."

Valeri hadn't missed a start in more than 18 months.

"It's a good rest," Valeri said. "You get to take the long flight off, which is probably the most difficult thing. It was the first time that I got a rest this season.

"We had three games in (eight) days (in August). It was kind of the same last week. It will be the same in the next few weeks. So it was good for me.

"We got a day off and then we trained inside, working on strengthening areas you need to improve. Of course, it's very good for the body to have the chance to refresh. Now, I'm ready. It's a good week to be more energized."

Sixth-place Portland picked up a point with a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution, despite the absences.

"The guys gave everything, especially in the second half," Savarese said, according to the league website. "I thought we were solid in the first half, but in the second half, we gave everything we had in order to be able to at least get a point."

The Timbers (11-7-8) and fifth-place Seattle are tied with 41 points -- the Sounders have one more win and hold an 8-2 advantage in goal differential -- one better than seventh-place Vancouver. Both of Portland's Cascadia Cup rivals are off this week.

Recently signed goalkeeper Steve Clark will start Saturday for the Timbers in place of Jeff Arrinella, who injured a hamstring against the Revolution.

Story Continues

Colorado (6-14-6) has lost its past two games by a combined 8-0, including a 6-0 thrashing by Real Salt Lake two weeks ago.

To make matters worse, the Rapids will be without Kellyn Acosta, who will miss the game to be with the U.S. national team as it takes on Brazil (Friday) and Mexico (Monday).

"Everyone is so hungry to get back in to Saturday," Anthony Hudson said. "I think the confidence is still high. As tough as it was on Saturday, and it was incredibly tough for everyone, I think the lads still believed that leading up to that game we had a run of games there where we were playing the right way, we were confident, we were doing the right things, the team were working well together. We want to build on that."

Colorado had two wins and a draw before the back-to-back shutouts.

The Rapids, who trail the Timbers by 17 points in the Western Conference, play five of their final eight games on the road.