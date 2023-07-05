How a Timber Creek golfer qualified for nationwide tour hosted by NBA star Steph Curry

Macaiah Joubert’s relationship with golf is simple. She just enjoys playing it.

At one point in her life it was impossible to, but now, she will compete Steph Curry’s “UNDERRATED” tour this summer, with stops from Florida to Seattle.

Joubert, who will play golf in college at Prairie View A&M after graduating from Timber Creek high school, couldn’t walk when she was young. She was born with bowleggedness, which disabled her from playing. She had her first surgery at 10, but a few months after had a second surgery as she grew too fast and needed further correction.

“It hurt to walk,” Joubert said. “After I had the surgeries, I did whatever I had to do to get back to walking so I could get back to playing golf because that’s what I like to do.”

NBA champion Curry founded the tour in 2022 to allow more access for young golfers across the country to compete on a tour. After its success, the American Junior Golf Association and UNDERRATED have raised more than $6 million for golf scholarships.

“This upcoming tournament furthers our work to be a gateway for young, underrepresented golfers to unveil their extraordinary abilities and compete on renowned golf courses across the country,” Curry said.

Some of the 96 participants in the tour were invited, but others, such as Joubert, were forced to qualify through several rounds of tournaments across Texas. After making the mark in Houston last summer, Joubert said she was grateful she was able to earn a spot and meet new golfers from across the state along the way.

“I had to work for it,” Joubert said. “I had to qualify out of the top six of a really competitive area. It was super exciting, and I loved getting to meet all these new people.”

Joubert said she hasn’t thought about golf much after the tour and college. She wasn’t able to golf for years, but after recovering, she wants to play for as long as possible.

“I just want to keep playing, and keep playing well,” Joubert said. “And find a community I can play with when I get old.”