Tim Westwood hotline receives 'important information'

Tim Westwood has been interviewed under caution over five alleged sexual offences

A review of what the BBC knew about allegations regarding DJ Tim Westwood's conduct has received a "significant amount of important new information".

Westwood was interviewed under caution over five alleged sexual offences by the Metropolitan Police earlier this year. He denies the allegations.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 1982 and 2016.

A dedicated phone line set up to help people contribute evidence to the review will close on Friday.

Barrister Gemma White, who is leading the review, said it was set up to "expand the ways people can come forward" and report information.

She was appointed by the BBC Board last August after an internal review found that the corporation should have paid more attention to a string of sexual assault allegations that had been made against the former Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ.

The inquiry, which has already seen more than 50,000 BBC documents, is expected to publish its findings in the summer.

White thanked everyone who had used the phone line and said: "We know that taking the decision to call was not easy for many of you and that speaking to us has taken courage.

"Your evidence will assist me in my task of independently establishing whether the BBC knew of concerns and responded appropriately to them.

"If you have been thinking of contributing but have not been sure about whether to do so, please do get in touch now."

Westwood, 65, stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April last year and strongly denies the allegations.

Last year, a statement from a representative of Westwood said: "Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

"In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

"Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing."