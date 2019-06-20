Tim Tebow meets with UNCC mass shooting survivor before game

Tim Tebow's impact continues to be felt away from the field. (AP Photo/John Kekis)

Tim Tebow might be grinding away in the New York Mets’ minor-league system, but he can still make a big impact on his fans. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Tebow met with Drew Pescaro, a 19-year-old fan who survived the University of North Carolina Charlotte mass shooting.

While the two had spoken over FaceTime, they had not met in person. For the meeting, Pescaro wore a unique Tebow jersey.

Before a Syracuse Mets game in Charlotte, @TimTebow meets with Drew Pescaro, one of the young men shot at UNCC in April. pic.twitter.com/2PE6JL4KE8 — A l y s s a 🌻 (@alyssasconzo5) June 19, 2019

Yep, that’s a Tebow New England Patriots jersey. Tebow only played for the team during the 2013 preseason. He did not make the Patriots’ final 53-man roster that season. Tebow signed the jersey for Pescaro, who is a Patriots fan.

Tebow spoke highly of Pescaro after the meeting.

"He's someone that in the midst of adversity I think showed so much strength and faith and determination in a tough time."@TimTebow had the opportunity to speak with Drew Pescaro before they met at tonight's Knights-Mets game. pic.twitter.com/blE0anTQLz — A l y s s a 🌻 (@alyssasconzo5) June 20, 2019

It’s been a trying year for Tebow on the field. The 31-year-old is hitting just .146/.228/.205 in 190 plate appearances at Triple-A.

Off the field, however, he continues to provide hope to those seeking it.

